Effect.AI (EFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,934.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $51,934.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00240416 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

