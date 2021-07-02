El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

