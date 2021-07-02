El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $3.59.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
