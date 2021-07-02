Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $195,907.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,235.88 or 0.99913579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

