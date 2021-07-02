Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.41. 1,222,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,111. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.