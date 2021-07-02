Elitium Price Reaches $3.13 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $94.05 million and $508,874.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00009260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00693671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00080492 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

