Elysian Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Elysian has a total market cap of $195,885.89 and approximately $624,467.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

