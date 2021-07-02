Emercoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,415.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $49,415.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,754,845 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

