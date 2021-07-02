Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

