Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,821 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Popular were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

