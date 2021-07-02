Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

