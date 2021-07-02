Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Enbridge worth $132,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 679,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enbridge by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 140,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

