Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $202.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $190.93 and last traded at $190.85. Approximately 12,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,749,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.11.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

