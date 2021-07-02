Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Entegris worth $33,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.