Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

