Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.06

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.