EOSDT Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $9,367.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00169920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.06 or 1.00249399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

