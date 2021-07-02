Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $631,147.05

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Equal has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $631,147.05 and approximately $40,184.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

