Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Equitable worth $29,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $63,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

