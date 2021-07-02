Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

