Equities Analysts Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $414.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

