Essentia Price Hits $0.0022 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Essentia has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $113,420.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00684361 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

