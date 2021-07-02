Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0033 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $25,894.75 and $21,449.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00665597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 10,858.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,810,811 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

