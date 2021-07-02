Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0018 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $338,500.02 and $15,256.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.04 or 0.06369437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00157974 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,682,324 coins and its circulating supply is 183,652,911 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

