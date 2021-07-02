Ethereum Classic Trading Up 26.6% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $51.79 or 0.00155405 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $6.02 billion and $3.16 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,058.76 or 0.06177486 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

