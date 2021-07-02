Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0217 on Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 176.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $438,573.86 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

