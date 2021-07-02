Ethereum Gold Project Price Down 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $59,153.28 and $1,044.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00682413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00080497 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

