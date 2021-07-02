EtherGem (EGEM) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $305,827.96 and approximately $1,151.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.00686530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00080146 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

