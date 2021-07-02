Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,844.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $152,844.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00687424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00080215 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

