Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUYTY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

