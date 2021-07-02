Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,246 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.57% of Evergy worth $66,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.