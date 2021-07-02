Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €27.60 ($32.47) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.86 ($36.31).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.56 ($33.60) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.10. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

