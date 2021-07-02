ExclusiveCoin Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $570,276.61 and $397.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001194 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00302035 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008631 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

