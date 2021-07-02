Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $270,626.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00169451 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.52 or 1.00121752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,503,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.