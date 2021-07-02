EXMO Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $521,064.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $521,064.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

