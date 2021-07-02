EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,171.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $24,699.75 and $1,171.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00100248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.