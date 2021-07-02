Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,407.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Expanse has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $11,407.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.79 or 0.06345197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.70 or 0.01469222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00404782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.53 or 0.00621026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00428742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00346548 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.