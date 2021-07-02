Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,210 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Extended Stay America worth $35,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

