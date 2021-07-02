Falconswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $111,219.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00682413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00080497 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

