Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

FRT stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

