Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 7,314 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 83,623 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

