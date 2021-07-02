Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 894.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

