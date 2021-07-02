Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

