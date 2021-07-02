Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,573 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Inogen worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Inogen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -299.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

