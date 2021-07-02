Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of KRC opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

