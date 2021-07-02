Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 137.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 27,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $169.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

