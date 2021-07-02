Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $46.50 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

