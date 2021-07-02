Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 695,652 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,850 shares of company stock worth $5,092,889 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.82 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

