Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

