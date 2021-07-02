Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

