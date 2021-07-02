Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

